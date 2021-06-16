Latin Dance Champs Jahaira Fajardo And Angelica Medina Are Making Space In The Dance World For Queer Dancers

Jahaira Fajardo and Angelica Medina dazzle audiences when dancing Bachata. They talk about falling in love on the dance floor and challenging heteronormativity in dance competitions. They’re performing for Fresh Meat Festival’s 20th anniversary.

The Fresh Meat Festival features trans and queer artists and Jahaira and Angelica are one of the opening acts. The Latin dance duo have won competitions dancing Bachata, an intimate partner-dance that comes from the Dominican Republic.

“I just felt like our bodies knew each other, from other lifetimes. It was a very deep dance. It was very intense.” Jahaira Fajardo

Angelica and Jahaira are creating more space on the dance floor for queer artists through In La’Kech , their dance academy based in Oakland. In this interview they talk about pushing for gender inclusivity in dance and falling in love on the dance floor.