Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Fatherhood From Afar

KALW | By Mayito Guzman,
Uncuffed
Published June 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM PDT
Oscar Perez

From the series Uncuffed:

As a teenager, Oscar Perez says he was generally quiet and reserved. Then suddenly within a year's time, he became a father, and was sentenced to a long prison term. Learning to parent a child that he has only met while inside hasn't been easy. Uncuffed producer Mayito Guzman talked to Perez about the journey of connecting with his daughter — who's now a teenager — and how he’s worked to develop himself into a loving, caring father.

“I’d write little letters, send little pictures, lil' drawings, knowing she ain't gonna read 'em 'til she gets older.”
Oscar Perez

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the Transformative Arts program, a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.

Uncuffed is changing the narrative about people in prisons. Support our work here.

