Fatherhood From Afar

From the series Uncuffed:

As a teenager, Oscar Perez says he was generally quiet and reserved. Then suddenly within a year's time, he became a father, and was sentenced to a long prison term. Learning to parent a child that he has only met while inside hasn't been easy. Uncuffed producer Mayito Guzman talked to Perez about the journey of connecting with his daughter — who's now a teenager — and how he’s worked to develop himself into a loving, caring father.

“I’d write little letters, send little pictures, lil' drawings, knowing she ain't gonna read 'em 'til she gets older.” Oscar Perez

