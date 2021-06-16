Almanac - Wednesday 6/16/21

Today is Wednesday, the 16th of June, 2021

June 16 is the 167th day of the year

198 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:22 am

and the sun sets at 8:34:21 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:51 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:37 am at 5.07 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:46 am at minus zero point two-seven feet

The next high tide will be at 5:10 pm at 4.95 feet.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:37 pm at 2.87 feet

The Moon is 32.5% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 17th of June of 2021 at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Bloomsday

1904 – Irish author James Joyce begins a relationship with Nora Barnacle and subsequently uses the date to set the actions for his novel Ulysses; this date is now traditionally called "Bloomsday".

Fresh Veggies Day

Ladies' Initiated in Baseball Day

National Fudge Day

National Vinegar Day

No Orange Clothes Day

Wish Fulfillment Day

World Sea Turtle Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Leonard P. Howell (Rastafari)

Engineer's Day (Argentina)

Father's Day (Seychelles)

International Day of the African Child (Organisation of African Unity)

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev (Sikhism)

Sussex Day (Sussex)

Youth Day (South Africa)

On this day in history….

1858 – Abraham Lincoln delivers his House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois.

1897 – A treaty annexing the Republic of Hawaii to the United States is signed; the Republic would not be dissolved until a year later.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company is incorporated.

1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.

1944 – In a gross miscarriage of justice, George Junius Stinney Jr., age 14, becomes the youngest person executed in the United States in the 20th century after being convicted in a two-hour trial for the rape and murder of two teenage white girls.

1961 – While on tour with the Kirov Ballet in Paris, Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union.

1976 – Soweto uprising: A non-violent march by 15,000 students in Soweto, South Africa, turns into days of rioting when police open fire on the crowd.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates.

2010 – Bhutan becomes the first country to institute a total ban on tobacco.

2019 – Upwards of 2,000,000 people participate in the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests, the largest in Hong Kong's history.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1723 – Adam Smith, Scottish philosopher and economist (d. 1790)

1829 – Geronimo, American tribal leader (d. 1909)

1882 – Mohammad Mosaddegh, Iranian educator and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Iran (d. 1967)

1890 – Stan Laurel, English actor and comedian (d. 1965)

1917 – Katharine Graham, American publisher (d. 2001)

1938 – Joyce Carol Oates, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet

1939 – Billy "Crash" Craddock, American singer-songwriter

1941 – Lamont Dozier, American songwriter and producer

1952 – George Papandreou, Greek sociologist and politician, 182nd Prime Minister of Greece

1971 – Tupac Shakur, American rapper and producer (d. 1996)

