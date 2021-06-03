BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page On Where Business, Politics And Tech Meet In Her Career

Elisa Camahort Page made her mark in social media and tech history when she co-founded BlogHer. Since selling BlogHer, she’s focusing even more on social impact and politics. She still has a lot to say about tech. Elisa hosts The Op-Ed Page podcast.

"Don’t make social media platforms owned by these big conglomerate companies the only place where you put your stuff."

She also authors the weekly newsletter This Week-ish . Elisa spoke about her rise in tech entrepreneurship, Clubhouse and the balance between politically vocal and a businesswoman.