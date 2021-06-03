Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page On Where Business, Politics And Tech Meet In Her Career
Elisa Camahort Page made her mark in social media and tech history when she co-founded BlogHer. Since selling BlogHer, she’s focusing even more on social impact and politics. She still has a lot to say about tech. Elisa hosts The Op-Ed Page podcast.
"Don’t make social media platforms owned by these big conglomerate companies the only place where you put your stuff."
She also authors the weekly newsletter This Week-ish. Elisa spoke about her rise in tech entrepreneurship, Clubhouse and the balance between politically vocal and a businesswoman.
Elisa is the co-author of Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All.