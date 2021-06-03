© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page On Where Business, Politics And Tech Meet In Her Career

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published June 3, 2021 at 4:33 PM PDT
Elisa Camahort Page
Darcy Padilla
/
Elisa Camahort Page

Elisa Camahort Page made her mark in social media and tech history when she co-founded BlogHer. Since selling BlogHer, she’s focusing even more on social impact and politics. She still has a lot to say about tech. Elisa hosts The Op-Ed Page podcast.

"Don’t make social media platforms owned by these big conglomerate companies the only place where you put your stuff."

She also authors the weekly newsletter This Week-ish. Elisa spoke about her rise in tech entrepreneurship, Clubhouse and the balance between politically vocal and a businesswoman.

Elisa is the co-author of Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All.

Tags

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden