Almanac - Tuesday 5/11/21

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of May, 2021

May 11 is the 131st day of the year

234 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:02 am

and the sun sets at 8:11 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:36 am at minus zero point 2-4 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:16 pm at 4.42 feet

The next low tide at 5:13 pm at 2.27 feet

and the final high tide

at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

will be at 11:08 pm

at 5.77 feet

We are in a New Moon phase Today

The Moon is only 0.1%

Eid al-Fitr will begin in the evening of

Wednesday May 12

and ends in the evening of Thursday May 13

Today is…

Eat What You Want Day

Hostess CupCake Day

National Twilight Zone Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

World Ego Awareness Day

Today is also…

National Technology Day in India

Statehood Day in Minnesota

Vietnam Human Rights Day

On this day in history…

1858 – Minnesota is admitted as the 32nd state of the United States.

1894 – Four thousand Pullman Palace Car Company workers go on a wildcat strike.

1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.

1960 – Adolf Eichmann is captured by the Mossad in Argentina.

1963 – Racist bombings in Birmingham, Alabama, disrupt nonviolence in the Birmingham campaign and precipitate a crisis involving federal troops.

1973 – Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg's charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times are dismissed.

1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1875 – Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (d. 1912)

1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1991)

1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (d. 1989)

1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (d. 1985)

1916 – Camilo José Cela, Spanish author and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (d. 2016)

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, English musician

