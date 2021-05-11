Almanac - Tuesday 5/11/21
Today is Tuesday, the 11th of May, 2021
May 11 is the 131st day of the year
234 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:02 am
and the sun sets at 8:11 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:36 am at minus zero point 2-4 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:16 pm at 4.42 feet
The next low tide at 5:13 pm at 2.27 feet
and the final high tide
at Ocean Beach in San Francisco
will be at 11:08 pm
at 5.77 feet
We are in a New Moon phase Today
The Moon is only 0.1%
Eid al-Fitr will begin in the evening of
Wednesday May 12
and ends in the evening of Thursday May 13
Today is…
Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day
Today is also…
National Technology Day in India
On this day in history…
1858 – Minnesota is admitted as the 32nd state of the United States.
1894 – Four thousand Pullman Palace Car Company workers go on a wildcat strike.
1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.
1960 – Adolf Eichmann is captured by the Mossad in Argentina.
1963 – Racist bombings in Birmingham, Alabama, disrupt nonviolence in the Birmingham campaign and precipitate a crisis involving federal troops.
1973 – Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg's charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times are dismissed.
1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1875 – Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (d. 1912)
1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)
1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1991)
1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (d. 1989)
1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (d. 1985)
1916 – Camilo José Cela, Spanish author and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)
1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)
1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (d. 2016)
1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader
1941 – Eric Burdon, English musician