San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin Wants To Give People Power Through Publishing
San Francisco Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin usually takes center stage. Now he has a new role behind the scenes — publisher.
Tongo is a California Book Award and American Book Award winner and the co-founder of Black Freighter Press. He's shared the literary stage with the likes of icons such as Sonia Sanchez.
In this interview, he gives his take on the social and political climate during COVID-19, why he decided to launch a press with a colleague, and publishing the late Q.R Hand Jr.'s final book of poetry.
