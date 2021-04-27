© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin Wants To Give People Power Through Publishing

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published April 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM PDT
Tongo photo 2021.jpeg
Photo provided by Tongo Eisen-Martin
/
San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin

San Francisco Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin usually takes center stage. Now he has a new role behind the scenes — publisher.

Tongo is a California Book Award and American Book Award winner and the co-founder of Black Freighter Press. He's shared the literary stage with the likes of icons such as Sonia Sanchez.

In this interview, he gives his take on the social and political climate during COVID-19, why he decided to launch a press with a colleague, and publishing the late Q.R Hand Jr.'s final book of poetry.

Click the play button above to listen.

Tags

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden