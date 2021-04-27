San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin Wants To Give People Power Through Publishing

San Francisco Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin usually takes center stage. Now he has a new role behind the scenes — publisher.

Tongo is a California Book Award and American Book Award winner and the co-founder of Black Freighter Press . He's shared the literary stage with the likes of icons such as Sonia Sanchez.

In this interview, he gives his take on the social and political climate during COVID-19, why he decided to launch a press with a colleague, and publishing the late Q.R Hand Jr.'s final book of poetry.

Click the play button above to listen.

