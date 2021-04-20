Almanac - Tuesday 4/20/21

April 20 is the 110th day of the year

255 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:26 am

and sunset will be at 7:52 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:42 am

the only low tide at 12:13 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco at 7:50 pm.

Moon: 52.2%

First Quarter

Full Moon in 6 days Monday the 26th of April of 2021 at 8:31 pm

Today is…

Lima Bean Respect Day

National Cheddar Fries Day

National Look Alike Day

National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day

Volunteer Recognition Day

Today is also…

420 (cannabis culture)

UN Chinese Language Day

Today is…

1657 – Freedom of religion is granted to the Jews of New Amsterdam (later New York City).

1912 – Opening day for baseball's Tiger Stadium in Detroit, and Fenway Park in Boston.

2008 – Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 becoming the first female driver in history to win an Indy car race.

…and if today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1983)

1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (d. 2002)

1920 – John Paul Stevens, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 2019)

1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (d. 2000)

1937 – George Takei, American actor

1943 – John Eliot Gardiner, English conductor and director

1943 – Edie Sedgwick, American model and actress (d. 1971)

1949 – Jessica Lange, American actress

1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)

1975 – Killer Mike, American rapper and activist

