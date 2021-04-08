Almanac - Thursday 4/8/21

Today is Thursday, 8th of April of 2021,

Itis the 98th day of the year

267 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:43 am

and sunset will be at 7:41 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:26 am

The first high tide will be at 9:05 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:38 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:17 pm.

The Moon is 11.3% visible

a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 11th

Today is…

Dog Farting Awareness Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

National Alcohol Screening Day

National All is Ours Day

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

Step into the Spotlight! Day

Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day

Zoo Lovers Day

Today is also…

Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)

International Romani Day

On this day in history…

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos

1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…

Mary Stuart,

Adrian Boult,

Mary Pickford

Yip Harburg,

Betty Ford,

Carmen McRae,

Jacques Brel,

Kofi Annan,

Vivienne Westwood,

Catfish Hunter,

Barbara Kingsolver,

Julian Lennon,

Biz Markie,

Patricia Arquette

Tracy Grammer,