Almanac - Thursday 4/8/21
Today is Thursday, 8th of April of 2021,
Itis the 98th day of the year
267 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:43 am
and sunset will be at 7:41 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:26 am
The first high tide will be at 9:05 am
and the next low tide will be at 3:38 pm.
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:17 pm.
The Moon is 11.3% visible
New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 11th
Today is…
International Feng Shui Awareness Day
National Alcohol Screening Day
National Dog Fighting Awareness Day
Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day
Today is also…
Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)
On this day in history…
1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos
1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…