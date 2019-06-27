Touring the Deep South with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Following the 2016 presidential election, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus decided to take their songs and message to the south. They toured areas of the southern United States with the most discriminatory anti-LGBTQ+ laws, and the experience was turned into a new award-winning documentary called Gay Chorus Deep South. KALW’s Truc Nguyen sat down with SFGMC artistic director and conductor Dr. Tim Seelig to hear more about that experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nc_VZr3Vdk

You can catch their documentary Gay Chorus Deep South, this Sunday at the Castro Theater for the closing night of Frameline.