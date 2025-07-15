© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Audience Analytics Engineer (Volunteer)

KALW
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT

KALW is looking for a skilled developer to work on an audience analytics project for a minimum of 3 months, up to 6.

We are hoping to prototype an AI-powered tool to consolidate audience feedback across all channels (emails, social media, apps, voice memos, etc.) and create a centralized, searchable repository for internal use. All data must remain completely confidential.

Skills needed:

  • Using AI bots (Claude Code, ChatGPT or Gemini CoLab) to write, test software across integration boundaries
  • Pull content using platform APIs (email, social, podcast ratings..) into Airtable using python scripts
  • Exporting Airtable content into Google Docs/other format using scripts
  • Pushing  Google Docs to Notebook LM (or other LLM analyzer) for interface analysis
  • Creating this with a weekly monthly automation so that only thing the team is doing is common/shared analysis and discussion-decision-making at meetings.
  • Design Airtable template(s) to hold KALW feedback data; use a starting template we give you
  • Verify/Be comfortable with a rough architecture to connect the listening agents (software) to storage (likely Airtable) and Airtable to LLM analyzer

Applicants at any stage in their careers are welcome to apply, including students.