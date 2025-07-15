Audience Analytics Engineer (Volunteer)

KALW is looking for a skilled developer to work on an audience analytics project for a minimum of 3 months, up to 6.

We are hoping to prototype an AI-powered tool to consolidate audience feedback across all channels (emails, social media, apps, voice memos, etc.) and create a centralized, searchable repository for internal use. All data must remain completely confidential.

Skills needed:



Using AI bots (Claude Code, ChatGPT or Gemini CoLab) to write, test software across integration boundaries

Pull content using platform APIs (email, social, podcast ratings..) into Airtable using python scripts

Exporting Airtable content into Google Docs/other format using scripts

Pushing Google Docs to Notebook LM (or other LLM analyzer) for interface analysis

Creating this with a weekly monthly automation so that only thing the team is doing is common/shared analysis and discussion-decision-making at meetings.

Design Airtable template(s) to hold KALW feedback data; use a starting template we give you

Verify/Be comfortable with a rough architecture to connect the listening agents (software) to storage (likely Airtable) and Airtable to LLM analyzer

Applicants at any stage in their careers are welcome to apply, including students.