White smoke emerges, as St. Peter's Square erupts in celebration

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Catholic Church followed each step of a ritual that's centuries old. White smoke poured from a chimney yesterday. Then a cleric appeared on a balcony to say these words in Latin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CLERIC: Habemus papam.

(CHEERING)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Habemus papam - we have a Pope. Thanks to my high school Latin teacher. Moments later, as we heard live on NPR, the cleric gave the name Robert Francis Prevost, and it became apparent that it was a pope from Chicago.

FADEL: NPR's Rome correspondent, Ruth Sherlock, was there watching it all unfold in Vatican City. Hi, Ruth.

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: Hi.

FADEL: So, Ruth, you got to watch this history being made. Tell us what it was like.

SHERLOCK: Well, you know, in those moments leading up to the white smoke, there were just people in prayer all over the square, in their own languages. I heard Italian, French, Bengali. Sister Mary Agnes Maruga (ph), a nun from Poland, gave this great description of what it was like waiting outside the Sistine Chapel while the cardinals were inside.

MARY AGNES MARUGA: It's just exciting to be in the very place when they are, you know, behind the wall. They are electing, and we are on the other side, praying for them.

SHERLOCK: And then the white smoke just started billowing out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, meaning that new pope had been chosen. There were marching bands and chants of, viva il papa - long live the Pope. And then it was announced - Robert Prevost, an American cardinal, is pope. You know, the reaction where I was was actually initially one of confusion. Lots of people hadn't heard through the tinny speakers. People were frantically trying to check their phones, but there was no phone data. But gradually, the name Prevost kind of spread through the crowd, and then he appeared on the loggia of the basilica.

FADEL: His first public appearance as Pope Leo XIV. What was his message?

SHERLOCK: His first words were, peace be with you all. And, you know, Leila, his speech had echoes of the papacy of his predecessor, Francis, for its global message. He sent well wishes of peace to, quote, "all of the people, all over the Earth." He gave a special greeting to the Diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where he lived for many years, where he was a bishop. And he recited the Hail Mary prayer, with thousands of people joining him from the square.

FADEL: And what was the reaction? Once people finally got the news and saw the new pope and were starting to get a sense of who he is, how were they reacting to him?

SHERLOCK: Well, the reaction was actually very mixed. Where I was standing, there was some disappointment, particularly among Italians. You know, there've been many Italian popes before, and they were hoping that one of the Italian cardinals would be chosen. Among Americans, though, as you can imagine, there was shock. There absolutely isn't a precedent for previous popes. Leo XIV is the first pope from the United States, as we said, and there was jubilation. Here's Max Gleason. He's a 21-year-old American college student studying in Rome.

MAX GLEASON: I can't say for sure. But just seeing those few minutes of him up there and the emotion that he brought, he just looks like someone - he's - who's going to crush it.

SHERLOCK: So lots of optimism about what this pope, you know, might be able to achieve, lots of expectations. It's a very difficult time in the world. And Pope Francis spoke repeatedly about human suffering and conflict, about poverty, and many people hoping he'll continue that legacy.

FADEL: NPR's Ruth Sherlock. Thank you, Ruth.

