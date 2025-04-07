Mudslinging increasing as Oakland's special election nears finish line

This interview aired on the April 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Next week, Oakland voters will go to the polls to elect a new mayor. But the mudslinging between the two favorites to succeed Mayor Sheng Thao, who was recalled last November, is ramping up.

Longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who served in Washington for almost 30 years, entered the race at the behest of many prominent members of Oakland's political establishment. But she's facing a stiff challenge from former Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor.

As the campaigns draw to a close, charges of misinformation and campaign skullduggery are ramping up. Eli Wolfe reports on Oakland's City Hall for The Oaklandside. He's been following the special election closely, while also managing to get spattered by some of the political mud, himself.

