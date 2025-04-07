© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Mudslinging increasing as Oakland's special election nears finish line

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Eli Wolfe
Courtesy of The Oaklandside
Eli Wolfe

This interview aired on the April 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Next week, Oakland voters will go to the polls to elect a new mayor. But the mudslinging between the two favorites to succeed Mayor Sheng Thao, who was recalled last November, is ramping up.

Longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who served in Washington for almost 30 years, entered the race at the behest of many prominent members of Oakland's political establishment. But she's facing a stiff challenge from former Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor.

As the campaigns draw to a close, charges of misinformation and campaign skullduggery are ramping up. Eli Wolfe reports on Oakland's City Hall for The Oaklandside. He's been following the special election closely, while also managing to get spattered by some of the political mud, himself.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
