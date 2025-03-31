© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The dangers of LGBTQ+ visibility

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Courtesy of Dr. Julia Serano
This interview aired in the March 31, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Dr. Julia Serrano is an Oakland, California-based writer, performer, biologist, activist and a transgender woman. She is best known for her book “Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and the Scapegoating of Femininity.” But today we are speaking with her because of an article she wrote in 2019 that warned against the dangers of “visibility movements.”

Julia's article: Rethinking LGBTQ+ Visibility
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
