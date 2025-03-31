The dangers of LGBTQ+ visibility

This interview aired in the March 31, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Dr. Julia Serrano is an Oakland, California-based writer, performer, biologist, activist and a transgender woman. She is best known for her book “Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and the Scapegoating of Femininity.” But today we are speaking with her because of an article she wrote in 2019 that warned against the dangers of “visibility movements.”

Julia's article: Rethinking LGBTQ+ Visibility

