Working to create the win-win workplace

This interview aired in the March 27, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The tensions between labor and bosses have been with us forever. Dr. Angela Jackson, though, has done a ton of research into why businesses choosing to center their employees in the life of their company means reliable and impressive profits – satisfied labor, not cogs in the works, as the key to the bottom line.

Her book is "The Win-Win Workplace: How Thriving Employees Drive Bottom-Line Success." She knows this is a rare take.