Warriors star Curry out for a week with injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least a week after injuring his hamstring in last night’s upset playoff win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors announced Curry’s status earlier today (Wednesday) after an MRI on the point guard’s left leg revealed a grade 1 hamstring strain.

The team announced that Curry’s status will be reevaluated in a week. The earliest Curry could return to the team would be for Game 5 of the seven-game playoff series on May 14th.

The team’s leading scorer during the regular season, Curry scored 13 points in just 13 minutes in the Dubs’ 99-88 victory over Minnesota.