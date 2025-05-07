San Mateo County Board of Supervisors moves forward with effort to oust sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors yesterday approved revisions to proposed procedures for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The board decision was not an official initiation of the removal proceedings. That will go to a separate vote in the future. The supervisors agreed upon procedural modifications to the outlined removal process originally presented in April.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported the attempt by the board to oust Corpus follows voter approval of Measure A in March's special election. It granted the supervisors temporary power to remove the sheriff on grounds, such as violation of any law related to the sheriff's duties, neglect of sheriff's duties, or misappropriation of public funds.

Measure A was the board's way of removing Corpus. The sheriff has remained defiant against calls to resign after the release of a scathing, 400-page investigation by retired judge LaDoris Cordell.

It alleges that Corpus had an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff and fostered a culture of intimidation and retaliation in the Sheriff's Office.

