© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors moves forward with effort to oust sheriff

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus
Gabriel Classon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors yesterday approved revisions to proposed procedures for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The board decision was not an official initiation of the removal proceedings. That will go to a separate vote in the future. The supervisors agreed upon procedural modifications to the outlined removal process originally presented in April.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported the attempt by the board to oust Corpus follows voter approval of Measure A in March's special election. It granted the supervisors temporary power to remove the sheriff on grounds, such as violation of any law related to the sheriff's duties, neglect of sheriff's duties, or misappropriation of public funds.

Measure A was the board's way of removing Corpus. The sheriff has remained defiant against calls to resign after the release of a scathing, 400-page investigation by retired judge LaDoris Cordell.

It alleges that Corpus had an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff and fostered a culture of intimidation and retaliation in the Sheriff's Office.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid