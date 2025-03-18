© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Lee, Taylor apparent front-runners in Oakland's special mayoral election

Published March 18, 2025 at 9:59 AM PDT
Oakland voters will go to the polls on April 15th to elect a new mayor. The special election follows the recall of former Mayor Sheng Thao. Thao was removed from office less than two years into her first term, amid an indictment on federal corruption charges after an FBI raid on her home last Spring.

Of nine candidates, two familiar names have risen to the top: Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee and former Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor.
