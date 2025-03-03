Dorothy Lazard, retired Oakland Librarian, talks about memoir at Books Inc.

An excerpt of this interview aired in the March 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Stephon Johnson Dorothy Lazard (left) and Jeneé Darden

Today we’re kicking off the first week of Women’s history Month with a woman who knows a lot about Oakland history. Dorothy Lazard was the head librarian of the Oakland History Center at the city's main library for more than a decade, before she retired from that position in 2021.

Her 2023 memoir “What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World” was a Northern California Book Award Finalist. It’s a coming-of-age tale about her childhood experiences of living in St. Louis, San Francisco and Oakland.