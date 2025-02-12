© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'Warrior Serpent' statue celebrates Chinese New Year and the NBA All Star Game

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Artist Stephanie Tsao

This interview aired in the February 12, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Saturday is the annual Chinese New Year Parade. And on Sunday, the city will host the NBA All Star Game at the Chase Center.

Artist Stephanie Tsao has designed a statue to commemorate both events. It’s called the Warrior Serpent. The serpent represents this Lunar New Year: the year of the snake. And it’s adorned in the blue and gold of the Warrior’s colors.

"These statues give me an opportunity to show that bringing East and West together really can come up with something beautiful. It doesn't have to be fighting all the time." - Stephanie Tsao

The "Warrior Serpent" statue at the Chase Center
