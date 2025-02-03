Bay Agenda: The future of journalism

This conversation aired in the February 03, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

KALW recently held a panel to discuss how newsrooms can meet the escalating threats to safe and responsible reporting.

The event was hosted by KALW’s Executive Producer, Ben Trefny, and was co-sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists Northern California (SPJNC) and the San Francisco Press Club.

In this excerpt we’ll hear from experts David Greene — Civil Liberties Director and Senior Staff Attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation; Ginny LaRoe — Advocacy Director for the First Amendment Coalition; and Thomas Peele — Co-chair of the Freedom of Information Committee of the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.