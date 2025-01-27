© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

SF Mayor Lurie's 'fentanyl state of emergency'

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Joe Eskenazi
Joe Eskenazi
Joe Eskenazi

This interview aired in the January 27, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

Newly-inaugurated San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie began his term in office declaring a "fentanyl state of emergency," to deal with the city's epidemic of opioid overdose deaths.

But Lurie's declaration falls short of the narrow way emergencies are legally defined. His plan, however, does call for expediting contracts directly to city departments, including the police -- without the direct review of the Board of Supervisors.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid