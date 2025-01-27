SF Mayor Lurie's 'fentanyl state of emergency'

This interview aired in the January 27, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

Newly-inaugurated San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie began his term in office declaring a "fentanyl state of emergency," to deal with the city's epidemic of opioid overdose deaths.

But Lurie's declaration falls short of the narrow way emergencies are legally defined. His plan, however, does call for expediting contracts directly to city departments, including the police -- without the direct review of the Board of Supervisors.

