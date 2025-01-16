KALW's preview of Living Jazz's tribute to Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

This story aired in the January 16, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

This weekend we celebrate Martin Luther King, Junior. His vision, his impact, and his lasting legacy.

One of the many events happening around the Bay Area, is a musical tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., put on by Living Jazz at the Paramount Theater in Oakland.

It’s been happening for over two decades. And this year a dazzling collection of local artists will be performing the music of Aretha Franklin, who was a good friend of Dr. King and his family.

Last week, KALW hosted a preview concert and panel conversation with the team behind the annual event. It was hosted at our live event space at 220 Montgomery in Downtown San Francisco.

Hosted by Jenee Darden, it featured musicians, Chica Di and Destiny Mohammed, Poet Maya Raveneau-Bey, and Living Jazz music director, Kev Choice and Executive Director, Liz Luke.