Kat Croswell's debut novella explores music, memory and the Black family

This interview aired in the December 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the link above to listen!

“Pieces of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape,” is Oakland author Katrina “Kat” Croswell’s debut novella. It’s about a Black family living in 70s Chicago.

Much of the story is told through the eyes of the middle child of the family–a special young girl named Jazzy. And music is a major theme that plays throughout the book.

