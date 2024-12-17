Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Kat Croswell's debut novella explores music, memory and the Black family
This interview aired in the December 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
“Pieces of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape,” is Oakland author Katrina “Kat” Croswell’s debut novella. It’s about a Black family living in 70s Chicago.
Much of the story is told through the eyes of the middle child of the family–a special young girl named Jazzy. And music is a major theme that plays throughout the book.