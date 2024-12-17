© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Kat Croswell's debut novella explores music, memory and the Black family

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Katrina “Kat” Antoinette Croswell is the author of “Pieces of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape.
Photo provided by Kat Croswell
This interview aired in the December 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the link above to listen!

“Pieces of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape,” is Oakland author Katrina “Kat” Croswell’s debut novella. It’s about a Black family living in 70s Chicago.

Much of the story is told through the eyes of the middle child of the family–a special young girl named Jazzy. And music is a major theme that plays throughout the book.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
