Cosplayer Bill Burns brings characters to life and smiles to faces

This interview aired in the October 30, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

Most days, Bay Area resident Bill Burns is a sign artist. But on other days… he can be J. Jonah Jameson, Spiderman’s short-tempered editor… or the Star Wars villain, Count Dooku.

And he’s not in costume because Halloween is around the corner. Bill is also a cosplayer. In 2022, he went viral for performing a very realistic Walt Disney at Disneyland. Bill has been dressing up in costumes as a hobby since he was a kid. And at 61, he continues to bring a lot of people joy embodying characters.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.

