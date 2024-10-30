Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Cosplayer Bill Burns brings characters to life and smiles to faces
This interview aired in the October 30, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
Click the play button above to listen!
Most days, Bay Area resident Bill Burns is a sign artist. But on other days… he can be J. Jonah Jameson, Spiderman’s short-tempered editor… or the Star Wars villain, Count Dooku.
And he’s not in costume because Halloween is around the corner. Bill is also a cosplayer. In 2022, he went viral for performing a very realistic Walt Disney at Disneyland. Bill has been dressing up in costumes as a hobby since he was a kid. And at 61, he continues to bring a lot of people joy embodying characters.
This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.