San Francisco Proposition I Election Brief

Proposition I would improve retirement packages for 9-1-1 dispatchers, as well as nurses who transition from temporary to full-time roles, in an effort to attract and retain staff.

911 dispatcher Valerie Tucker told a board of supervisor’s committee in July that dispatchers need greater retirement benefits, discussing ongoing vacancies.

“When we look to the future, we have to ask ourselves, whose going to answer these calls? Currently we’re not even replacing those workers who are leaving for retirement and/or not making it through the program.”

The measure would also allow registered nurses who transition to full time city positions to pay the city to count up to three years of temporary work in calculations of their retirement benefits. The more years employees work, the greater their pensions. Currently, switching from temporary to full time roles can take years, which do not count toward retirement packages, making it harder to attract full time staff.

The City Controller says the measure would cost between 3.8 and $6.7 million in the first year and increase in coming years.

Proposition I supporters say increased recruitment and retention could reduce expensive overtime, saving taxpayers money.

The Libertarian Party opposes Prop I because it would increase the burden on taxpayers.

Proposition I needs a simple majority to pass.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Madison Alvarado.

