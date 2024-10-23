San Francisco Proposition H Election Brief

Proposition H would lower the retirement age for San Francisco firefighters from 58 to 55.

Supporters say it could save firefighters’ lives by reducing their exposure to toxic fumes.

Here’s Adam Wood speaking to the Board of Supervisors last July. He’s vice president of the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.

A lifetime of service to the citizens of San Francisco should not be capped with a battle against occupational cancer. The toll that this has taken on our members lives, on the lives of our members' families, has to be addressed.

Ten years ago, voters supported a measure to reduce the cost of pensions that boosted the retirement age to 58 for firefighters hired after 2012.

Supporters say Prop H would now make retirement equal for all.

Here’s Stan Lee, president of the Asian Firefighters Association.

I believe that we should be treating our younger members with equality and fairness. I would like to see that the younger generation will be able to enjoy their retirement longer, instead of having to fight cancer or something else, PTSD or some behavioral health issue.

Mayor London Breed said the measure would be fiscally irresponsible as City Hall faces budget deficits nearing $800 million over the next two years.

According to the Controller, the annual cost of Prop H begins at about

3.7 million dollars and increases to about 21 million dollars a year by 2041, as City Hall takes on debt to cover more retirees.

That figure would fall as the debt is paid off.

Proposition H needs a simple majority of yes votes to pass.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Sylvie Sturm.

Read the full analysis of Prop H here.

