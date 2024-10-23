San Francisco Proposition D Election Brief

Proposition D would dramatically alter governance in San Francisco.

The measure would slash City Hall commissions from the current 130 to a maximum of 65, retaining 20 major commissions. The Board of Supervisors would have to decide which commissions to keep or consolidate by Spring 2026.

TogetherSF Action gathered signatures to get Proposition D on the ballot. CEO (CAN-nesh0KA) Kanishka Cheng says the creation of so many commissions has made the city ungovernable.

“There supposed to provide oversight of the city departments, those departments that are supposed to be managed by the mayor are now managed by commissions that gave doubled in size since the 90s.”

Mayor London Breed’s staff helped Together SF Action write the charter reform, but pulled her support in August after the “Mayor Mark Farrell for Yes on Prop D” campaign committee raised over 2 million dollars. Breed says “the charter reform measure has become a vehicle to help Mark Farrell funnel unlimited amounts of contributions to his mayoral campaign.”

If Prop D passes… whoever becomes mayor would appoint the majority of commissioners, and gain full control over hiring and firing of department heads.

Board of Supervisors President and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin fiercely opposes Proposition D.

He says it would “take an ax to city governance” and create a breeding ground for corruption.

Peskin has sponsored Proposition E, which would create a task force to study commission reform.

Supporters of Prod D say that measure is a “poison pill” to delay reform.

Proposition D passes with a simple majority. If both D and E pass, the one with the most votes cancels the other.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Mel Baker.

You can read the full analysis of Prop D here.