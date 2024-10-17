© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Film 'Ten Times Better' highlights first Asian dancer in New York City Ballet

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:52 AM PDT
The documentary "Ten Times Better" tells the story of prodigy ballet dancer George Lee.
Image provided by Jon Funabiki
The documentary "Ten Times Better" tells the story of prodigy ballet dancer George Lee.

This interview aired on the October 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

In the history of Ballet, eighty-nine-year-old George Lee is a pioneer. But if you’ve never heard of the dancer turned Blackjack dealer, you’re not alone. His obscurity led Bay Area journalist Jon Funabiki to tell Lee’s story in the documentary, “Ten Times Better.”

In the film, Lee shares his experiences immigrating to the U.S. and making it on Broadway, starting with a ground-breaking performance in the original Nutcracker back in 1954.

"Ten Times Better" is screening at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival this Saturday Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
