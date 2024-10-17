Film 'Ten Times Better' highlights first Asian dancer in New York City Ballet

This interview aired on the October 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

In the history of Ballet, eighty-nine-year-old George Lee is a pioneer. But if you’ve never heard of the dancer turned Blackjack dealer, you’re not alone. His obscurity led Bay Area journalist Jon Funabiki to tell Lee’s story in the documentary, “Ten Times Better.”

In the film, Lee shares his experiences immigrating to the U.S. and making it on Broadway, starting with a ground-breaking performance in the original Nutcracker back in 1954.

"Ten Times Better" is screening at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival this Saturday Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

