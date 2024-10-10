California Prop 5: Lowering the threshold for bonds to pass

Subscribe to the Gimme My Props podcast for election explainers covering California, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond in two minutes or less.

California Proposition 5 would lower the threshold of voter support required to pass certain local bond measures.

Right now, any city or county bond measure on the ballot must get support from at least two-thirds — more than 66 percent — of voters to pass.

That threshold would drop to 55 percent for some bonds if Prop 5 passes.

The new rules would apply to bonds to fund affordable housing and public infrastructure projects like hospitals, parks, and broadband networks.

Supporters say lowering the threshold makes it easier for local governments to fund their own priorities without having to wait for state or federal funding.

Opponents say passing bonds with a lower proportion of voters makes it more likely people who didn’t vote for a project might have to pay for it. That’s because the money for local bonds often comes from increasing property taxes.

This explainer was reported by Mary Franklin Harvin with our newsroom partner CalMatters. Click here to check out out the full CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide.

