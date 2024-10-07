Ravyn Lenae on her early twenties, authenticity, and a decade in the music industry

Ravyn Lenaeis only 25, but she’s already been in the music industry for a decade.You might’ve seen her performance in August on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” Or maybe, you watched her behind NPR’s Tiny Desk in 2021.

This summer, Ravyn released her second studio album, “Bird’s Eye.” The genre-bending record explores the ups and downs of navigating life and love in your early twenties.

How has Ravyn Lenae’s soul-bearing vulnerability helped her reflect on her early twenties? And how is she shrugging off the limitations of genre to create a sound that’s authentically hers?

