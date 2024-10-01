Oakland ramps up crackdown on the unhoused

This interview aired on Crosscurrents' October 1, 2024 episode

In June, The Supreme Court’s decision on Grants Pass made it legal to remove homeless encampments. Since then, the Bay Area has felt the change. Following a State-wide directive from Governor Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed quickly reordered the removal of encampments.

Across the Bay, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao recently followed suit, issuing an executive order focused on clearing more encampments, including those sheltering in RVs. KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid has been following all this, and spoke to independent photojournalist Yesica Prado about Oakland's crackdown on homeless encampments. Yesica lives out of an RV in the East Bay, and was recently arrested by police while documenting the sweeps.

