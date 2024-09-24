Berkeley Symphony Concerts on Sundays in October

The Berkeley Symphony teams up once again with KALW to bring you four exciting concert broadcasts each Sunday evening in October.

You’ll be transported to the concert hall for music from the 2023-24 season, including recent works by Jimmy Lopez, Juan Pablo Contreras, and Peter Shin and classics by Duke Ellington, James P. Johnson, and Louise Farrenc, as well as “from the archives” performances of local composers like Lou Harrison and Dylan Mattingly. For each of the four programs, Berkeley Symphony conductor and music director Joseph Young joins Sarah Cahill to talk about his inclusive programming which welcomes diverse audiences into the concert hall; how listening to Brahms can make you feel less alone; why he pairs Duke Ellington with Modest Mussorgsky; and the role mentorship plays in his life.

Join Sarah Cahill, host of Revolutions Per Minute, each Sunday in October from 6 to 8 p.m. for these special Berkeley Symphony broadcasts.

Rebroadcast Schedule:

October 6 - American Kaleidoscope

Originally performed Sunday, October 15, 2023

Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

October 13 - French Reverie

Originally performed Sunday, February 25, 2024

First Presbyterian Church Berkeley

October 20 - Connections

Originally performed Sunday, April 2, 2023

Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

October 27 - Pictures

Originally performed Sunday, June 2, 2024

Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

More info on the upcoming '24-'25 Berkeley Symphony season here.

