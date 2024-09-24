© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Berkeley Symphony Concerts on Sundays in October

KALW | By Sarah Cahill
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:58 PM PDT
Louis Bryant III

The Berkeley Symphony teams up once again with KALW to bring you four exciting concert broadcasts each Sunday evening in October.

You’ll be transported to the concert hall for music from the 2023-24 season, including recent works by Jimmy Lopez, Juan Pablo Contreras, and Peter Shin and classics by Duke Ellington, James P. Johnson, and Louise Farrenc, as well as “from the archives” performances of local composers like Lou Harrison and Dylan Mattingly. For each of the four programs, Berkeley Symphony conductor and music director Joseph Young joins Sarah Cahill to talk about his inclusive programming which welcomes diverse audiences into the concert hall; how listening to Brahms can make you feel less alone; why he pairs Duke Ellington with Modest Mussorgsky; and the role mentorship plays in his life.

Join Sarah Cahill, host of Revolutions Per Minute, each Sunday in October from 6 to 8 p.m. for these special Berkeley Symphony broadcasts.

Rebroadcast Schedule:

October 6 - American Kaleidoscope
Originally performed Sunday, October 15, 2023
Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

October 13 - French Reverie
Originally performed Sunday, February 25, 2024
First Presbyterian Church Berkeley

October 20 - Connections
Originally performed Sunday, April 2, 2023
Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

October 27 - Pictures
Originally performed Sunday, June 2, 2024
Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley

More info on the upcoming '24-'25 Berkeley Symphony season here.
Sarah Cahill
Sarah Cahill grew up in Berkeley, where her father had a rare records program on KPFA in 1949. She started a weekly music program at KPFA in 1989, under the guidance of then-music director Charles Amirkhanian. In 2002, she joined KALW with a weekly Sunday evening program. She has interviewed Richard Goode at the Metropolitan Museum and, for Counterstream Radio, produced joint interviews with Meredith Monk and Bjork and with Elliott Carter and Phil Lesh.
See stories by Sarah Cahill