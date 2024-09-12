© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

As traffic returns, is congestion pricing up ahead in San Francisco?

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Tilly Chang, executive director, San Francisco County Transportation Authority
Courtesy of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority
Tilly Chang, executive director, San Francisco County Transportation Authority

Aside from being an inconvenience and a time-suck, traffic congestion is dangerous to drivers and pedestrians. It also contributes to climate change, and harms public health. That's why some cities across the world have deployed congestion pricing. It’s a toll that drivers are charged based on where and when they enter high-traffic areas—usually downtowns. The goal is to reduce the number of cars clogging streets while also boosting, and funding, public transit. Fewer drivers means cleaner the air and improved safety.

This summer, New York City was set to become the first US city with congestion pricing, but the program was paused just before it was supposed to go live. Here in San Francisco, the county's transportation agency has been studying congestion pricing for decades. And transit advocates have been pushing for it for just as long.

With New York City's plan on hold, could San Francisco be the first U.S. city where congestion pricing gets a road test? We hear from climate reporter Mary Catherine O'Connor about what the future might hold—and what some folks who drive downtown regularly think about it.
Crosscurrents
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Mary Catherine O’Connor is a radio and print reporter whose beats include climate change, energy, material circularity, waste, technology, and recreation. She was a 2022-23 Audio Academy Fellow at KALW . She has reported for leading publications including Outside, The Guardian, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera America, and many trade magazines. In 2014 she co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential.
