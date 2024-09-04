© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

How Berkeley's crowded election lineup might reshape the city

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Johanna Miyaki
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voting center at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley
Ximena Natera
Voting center at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley

Berkeley voters are facing a long ballot this November. After making their top of the ballot choices, they have nearly 3 dozen more boxes to check between the California state propositions, and local elections. To better understand the choices ahead, I spoke with Berkeleyside’s Associate Editor and City Hall reporter Nico Savidge about the crowded field of candidates and ballot measures.

Nico Savidge's article: Here’s who’s running for Berkeley City Council, rent and school boards
Crosscurrents 2024 ElectionsElections
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Johanna Miyaki
