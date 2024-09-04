Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
How Berkeley's crowded election lineup might reshape the city
Berkeley voters are facing a long ballot this November. After making their top of the ballot choices, they have nearly 3 dozen more boxes to check between the California state propositions, and local elections. To better understand the choices ahead, I spoke with Berkeleyside’s Associate Editor and City Hall reporter Nico Savidge about the crowded field of candidates and ballot measures.
Nico Savidge's article: Here’s who’s running for Berkeley City Council, rent and school boards