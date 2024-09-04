How Berkeley's crowded election lineup might reshape the city

Berkeley voters are facing a long ballot this November. After making their top of the ballot choices, they have nearly 3 dozen more boxes to check between the California state propositions, and local elections. To better understand the choices ahead, I spoke with Berkeleyside’s Associate Editor and City Hall reporter Nico Savidge about the crowded field of candidates and ballot measures.

Nico Savidge's article: Here’s who’s running for Berkeley City Council, rent and school boards

