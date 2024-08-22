Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
How will Waymo’s Bay Area expansion change the world?
Ben Trefny travels in a Waymo autonomous car through San Francisco.
Ben Trefny travels in a Waymo autonomous car through San Francisco.
Ben Trefny travels in a Waymo autonomous car through San Francisco.
This story aired in the August 22, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Earlier this summer, for the first time, driverless car rides came available to anybody in San Francisco. According to data.ai, the Waymo One app has been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
The service has expanded to Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City. They also started giving rides in LA earlier this year.
KALW's Ben Trefny talks with Hana Baba about what the impact of this expansion means for Bay Area — and the world.
Click the play button above to listen to this interview.