Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

How will Waymo’s Bay Area expansion change the world?

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Hana Baba
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
This story aired in the August 22, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Earlier this summer, for the first time, driverless car rides came available to anybody in San Francisco. According to data.ai, the Waymo One app has been downloaded more than 500,000 times.

The service has expanded to Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City. They also started giving rides in LA earlier this year.

KALW's Ben Trefny talks with Hana Baba about what the impact of this expansion means for Bay Area — and the world.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
