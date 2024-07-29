© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Carolina Ixta shows complexities of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood through Latina teens

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Carolina Ixta
Noemi Tshinanga
Carolina Ixta

The Young Adult novel “Shut Up, this is Serious” takes readers into Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood. The story follows two Latina teens. One is pregnant. Her parents are racist against her Black boyfriend, who is also the father of her child. The other is grappling with an absent father and a mother who emotionally neglects her. There’s a lot of hardship and love in this story. Author Carolina Ixta is a schoolteacher from Oakland. She's also the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
