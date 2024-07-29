Carolina Ixta shows complexities of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood through Latina teens

The Young Adult novel “Shut Up, this is Serious” takes readers into Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood. The story follows two Latina teens. One is pregnant. Her parents are racist against her Black boyfriend, who is also the father of her child. The other is grappling with an absent father and a mother who emotionally neglects her. There’s a lot of hardship and love in this story. Author Carolina Ixta is a schoolteacher from Oakland. She's also the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

