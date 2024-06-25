Drag artist Alex Locust aka 'Glamputee' talks art and disability justice

Queer, Black, biracial, disabled…and glamorous. Those are just a few identities Bay Area activist and artist Alex Locust embodies. In 2023, Alex, known as “Glamputee,” was crowned Butch Queen in the annual drag pageant at the Castro Theater. He says he hopes his work is a model to other disabled people who want to “shape culture and share their shine.”

In this interview, Alex speaks about their passion for disability justices and the sparkle they bring to their performances.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.