NightLife Intersections: Dance

We’ve got some exciting news, this year KALW is partnering with the California Academy of Sciences. Just last Thursday our very own DJ Marcus Rosario was spinning his set for their Nightlife programming. And we’ve been recording their special three-part-series “Intersections.” It explores how artistic mediums connect cultures and communities.

Today, we bring you an excerpt of the first event focused on the art of dance. We hear from Nkeiruka Oruche the artistic director of the Afro Urban Society and Tainah Damasceno the artistic director of the Brazilian cultural exchange organization BrasArte. This excerpt begins with the panel moderator Arts Executive, Dr. Anne Huang.

You can catch the third event in the Nightlife series Intersections this Thursday. It will feature the connective power of musical instruments.