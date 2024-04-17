Tshego Letsoalo of On Repeat

Every Friday, KALW’s Tshego Letsoalo's show On Repeat presents interviews of KALW DJs about the music they love, their inspirations, and how they choose their sets that they play. And she asks them about three songs they can't stop listening to, and the stories behind their selections. It’s all about music discovery and Tshego, who is from South Africa, has been a music lover since she was a kid.

I talked with her recently about what role music plays in her life, and the rise of African dance music on the global stage.

That interview aired in the April 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.