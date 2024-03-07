© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

‘Big Data’ actor Jomar Tagatac on how the play makes us question our relationship to tech

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 7, 2024 at 3:07 AM PST
Actor Jomar Tagatac
Photo Provided by Jomar Tagatac
Actor Jomar Tagatac
"If the [audiences] see that there's this malicious quality to [the algorithm], cool. If they see he's only trying to help make your life better...okay."
Jomar Tagatac

The A.C.T production is about three couples who invite the algorithm into their lives, and things start changing. B.D. Wong plays the algorithm. Tagatac plays one of the characters the algorithm tries to persuade or help with his life choices. “Big Data” is running at the Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco. until March 10th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden