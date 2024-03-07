‘Big Data’ actor Jomar Tagatac on how the play makes us question our relationship to tech

"If the [audiences] see that there's this malicious quality to [the algorithm], cool. If they see he's only trying to help make your life better...okay." Jomar Tagatac

The A.C.T production is about three couples who invite the algorithm into their lives, and things start changing. B.D. Wong plays the algorithm. Tagatac plays one of the characters the algorithm tries to persuade or help with his life choices. “Big Data” is running at the Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco. until March 10th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.