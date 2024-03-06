Why Black displacement and dirty white Teslas make playwright Ashley Smiley sad

San Francisco’s population has grown over the years, but not when it comes to it’s Black residents. According to a report from the city’sHuman Rights Commision, the Black population is the only group that hasn’t experienced growth since the 1970’s. “Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad” addresses this and more. See it at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco. It’s running now until March 17th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

