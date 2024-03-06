© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Why Black displacement and dirty white Teslas make playwright Ashley Smiley sad

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Ashley Smiley
Ashley Smiley
Ashley Smiley

San Francisco’s population has grown over the years, but not when it comes to it’s Black residents. According to a report from the city’sHuman Rights Commision, the Black population is the only group that hasn’t experienced growth since the 1970’s. “Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad” addresses this and more. See it at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco. It’s running now until March 17th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden