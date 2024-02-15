Viral social media post renews local fears of political influence

Last month, Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, shared a profanity laced message on X, formerly known as Twitter. He ended it by wishing a slow death to seven members of San Francisco’s board of supervisors and their loved ones. Tan claimed he was drunk at the time he sent the message and removed the post. He subsequently apologized. But his message underscores a fear that many in the Bay Area have that wealthy entrepreneurs can influence not only the manner of discourse, but also the fate of elections.

Joe Eskenazi, a columnist and managing editor at Mission Local, talks about the meaning behind Tan’s message.

