Crosscurrents

Preserving Sudanese Culture During War / Swimming With Lesbians / New Arrivals

Published January 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Haneen Sidahmed
Hana Baba
Haneen Sidahmed

In this episode, an Oakland woman from Sudan is digitizing old music cassettes for a new diaspora generation. What it means to preserve culture in a time of war. Then, a new comedy takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise. And, readings from local authors that are all about family.

