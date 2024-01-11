Preserving Sudanese Culture During War / Swimming With Lesbians / New Arrivals
In this episode, an Oakland woman from Sudan is digitizing old music cassettes for a new diaspora generation. What it means to preserve culture in a time of war. Then, a new comedy takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise. And, readings from local authors that are all about family.
- Preserving the music of Sudan in Oakland
- Marga Gomez takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise ship in her funny solo show "Swimming with Lesbians"
- New Arrivals: Susan Kiyo Ito writes an intimate memoir on adoption
- New Arrivals: Beverly Parayno stories showcase the resilience of Filipinas
- New Arrivals: Susannah Kennedy memoir explores her mother’s diaries after suicide