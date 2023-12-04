A woman struggles to say no to others and yes to herself in Molly Giles' new book

Imagine living with your ex-boyfriends, your ex-husband, your son and cold father under one roof. That’s the premise of Molly Giles'new novel “The Home for Unwed Husbands.” Her main character is a 44 year old woman who has a hard time saying no. She’s living in her childhood home, a castle, as a favor to her father, who wants to sell it.

“The Home for Unwed Husbands,” is out now. This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the December 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.