Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A woman struggles to say no to others and yes to herself in Molly Giles' new book

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Imagine living with your ex-boyfriends, your ex-husband, your son and cold father under one roof. That’s the premise of Molly Giles'new novel “The Home for Unwed Husbands.” Her main character is a 44 year old woman who has a hard time saying no. She’s living in her childhood home, a castle, as a favor to her father, who wants to sell it.

The Home for Unwed Husbands,” is out now. This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the December 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
