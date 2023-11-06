Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
An update on the state of local journalism
Recently, our partners in the SF Chronicle have cut their entire audio team. And while this is a loss for the Bay Area this also impacts KALW listeners because we have been airing their flagship news podcast, Fifth and Mission, Mondays through Thursdays right after Crosscurrents. I spoke with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny to talk about the state of local media.