The Oakland A's proposed move to Las Vegas not a done deal

The Oakland A's ended their 2023 regular season earlier this month. They finished with the worst record in Major League baseball and had the worst attendance, with just about 10,000 fans attending games at the antiquated Coliseum. But, by far, the biggest news the A's made was off the field, with their announced plans to move a new stadium in Las Vegas. But those plans hardly seem set in stone as a protest movement against the proposed relocation — one in Oakland and the other in Nevada — has gained traction. Longtime Bay Area sportscaster Rich Walcoff shares his thoughts about the A's planned move and the opposition forming against it.

This interview aired in the October 23, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.