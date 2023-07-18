© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Photographer Lara Aburamadan uses her platform to uplift refugee artists

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
When visual artist, journalist, and photographer Lara Aburamadan picked up a camera for the first time, she wanted to share the reality of daily life in her hometown, Gaza City.

She used social media to show what mainstream media wouldn’t. Lara’s dream was to use her art as a tool for social change. Now, she’s a co-founder of Refugee Eye in San Francisco’s Mission District. It’s an art gallery where refugee artists share their experiences and work.

KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Lara about storytelling and how she brought her art gallery dream to life.

This interview was co-produced by Alia Taqieddin and Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
