Photographer Lara Aburamadan uses her platform to uplift refugee artists

This story aired in the July 18, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

When visual artist, journalist, and photographer Lara Aburamadan picked up a camera for the first time, she wanted to share the reality of daily life in her hometown, Gaza City.

She used social media to show what mainstream media wouldn’t. Lara’s dream was to use her art as a tool for social change. Now, she’s a co-founder of Refugee Eye in San Francisco’s Mission District. It’s an art gallery where refugee artists share their experiences and work.

KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Lara about storytelling and how she brought her art gallery dream to life.

This interview was co-produced by Alia Taqieddin and Porfirio Rangel.