In Harm’s Way Pt.1: Street Outreach in San Francisco

KALW | By Holly J. McDede
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Staff at the Tenderloin Center, originally called the Linkage Center, the last day the site remained open.
Courtesy of Gary McCoy of HealthRIGHT 360
/
Staff at the Tenderloin Center, originally called the Linkage Center, the last day the site remained open.

This story aired in the July 13, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

In the first installment of 'In Harm's Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis', we tag along with an outreach manager who worked at the Tenderloin Linkage Center, and a former guest at the center who wishes more people considered the humanity of people who are unhoused and struggling with addiction.

"He would have been inside our place happy, comfortable, chill, eating, sleeping, building community, art groups, music groups, laughing. And now he's crying alone" - Cleo Jenkins, an outreach manager with HealthRIGHT 360

This series is supported by the 2023 Center for Health Journalism California Health Equity Fellowship.

This story was edited by Lisa Morehouse and mixed by Galnadgee Joe-Johnson.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

