Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Pop Punk Singer Marcos Molinar talks about creating an energetic sound

KALW | By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
2morrows June (L-R): Nando Molinar, Marcos Molinar, Juandiego Britto, and David Burton
Patrick Tiu
/
2morrows June (L-R): Nando Molinar, Marcos Molinar, Juandiego Britto, and David Burton

This segment aired in the May 29, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Marocs Molinar is the lead vocalist of the pop-punk band 2morrows June. The band is made up of his brother and a few friends from high school. Together they deliver catchy pop beats with electric energy. In this interview, Marcos talks about how life experiences inspire 2morrows June’s music.

2morrows June is performing at “El Garage” in Richmond on June 23rd.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel and Jenee Darden.

Click the play button above to listen to the piece above

Tags
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
