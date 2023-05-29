Pop Punk Singer Marcos Molinar talks about creating an energetic sound

This segment aired in the May 29, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Marocs Molinar is the lead vocalist of the pop-punk band 2morrows June. The band is made up of his brother and a few friends from high school. Together they deliver catchy pop beats with electric energy. In this interview, Marcos talks about how life experiences inspire 2morrows June’s music.

2morrows June is performing at “El Garage” in Richmond on June 23rd.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel and Jenee Darden.