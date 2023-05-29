Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Pop Punk Singer Marcos Molinar talks about creating an energetic sound
This segment aired in the May 29, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Marocs Molinar is the lead vocalist of the pop-punk band 2morrows June. The band is made up of his brother and a few friends from high school. Together they deliver catchy pop beats with electric energy. In this interview, Marcos talks about how life experiences inspire 2morrows June’s music.
2morrows June is performing at “El Garage” in Richmond on June 23rd.
This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel and Jenee Darden.
