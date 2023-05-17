© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Artist Trina Robbins on making comics herstory

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Comics artist and herstorian Trina Robbins
Jessica Chritianson
/
Comics artist and herstorian Trina Robbins

This interview aired in the May 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The guys were not accepting me anyway, so my attitude was 'f*** them, I’ll do my own comic.

In 1986 San Francisco comics artist Trina Robbins became the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman in the superhero’s own series. Trina is a “herstorian” who researches women in comics. She won an Eisner award for her book “The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists Of The Jazz Age.” She also uses her art to advocate for social justice. Trina is editing the anthology “Won’t Back Down.” The book pushes back against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.

Trina’s anthology “Won’t Back Down” will be out this fall.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
