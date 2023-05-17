Artist Trina Robbins on making comics herstory

This interview aired in the May 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The guys were not accepting me anyway, so my attitude was 'f*** them, I’ll do my own comic.

In 1986 San Francisco comics artist Trina Robbins became the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman in the superhero’s own series. Trina is a “herstorian” who researches women in comics. She won an Eisner award for her book “The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists Of The Jazz Age.” She also uses her art to advocate for social justice. Trina is editing the anthology “Won’t Back Down.” The book pushes back against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.

Trina’s anthology “Won’t Back Down” will be out this fall.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.