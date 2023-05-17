Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Artist Trina Robbins on making comics herstory
This interview aired in the May 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
The guys were not accepting me anyway, so my attitude was 'f*** them, I’ll do my own comic.
In 1986 San Francisco comics artist Trina Robbins became the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman in the superhero’s own series. Trina is a “herstorian” who researches women in comics. She won an Eisner award for her book “The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists Of The Jazz Age.” She also uses her art to advocate for social justice. Trina is editing the anthology “Won’t Back Down.” The book pushes back against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.
Trina’s anthology “Won’t Back Down” will be out this fall.
This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Click the play button above to listen to this interview.